GQ lists new Leith restaurant among best Edinburgh places to visit

Just over six months from setting sail into the city’s culinary scene, Albert Place’s newest restaurant The Lttle Chartroom has now been named in a list of the best places to visit in Edinburgh.

Neighbourhood-style bistro The Little Chartroom, which launched in June with Roberta Hall-McCarron in the kitchen and partner, restaurant manager Shaun McCarron, commanding front of house is one of the coolest things to “do” in Edinburgh according to GQ magazine.

The entry, in a list that also lavishes praise on Levantine gem BABA, all-rounder The Outsider and foodies favourite Aizle, urges locals and visitors to try the intimate dining spot at the top of Leith Walk.

It states: “The Little Chartroom has been a labour of love from a partner duo who opened their doors on Leith Walk, an area not commonly associated with a swathe of eateries but has become home to this intimate dining spot.

“The place seats a small number (18 covers), including seats at the bar where you can glance over at the chefs at work. Open for brunch on Sundays, and lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays, nautical-influenced dishes are presented with a keen attention to detail, from the likes of mackerel ceviche with kohlrabi and cornichons to cod, piperade, romanesco and pink fir apple potatoes.”

And adding to the praise was self confessed non-restaurant reviewer, but lauded novellist Ian Rankin who Tweeted: “I’m not a restaurant reviewer but I had lunch today at The LittleChartroom and it was bloody lovely. Um, that’s it really...”

The couple said they are “chuffed” to have been included in GQ’s list and with Ian Rankin’s kind words.

Co-owner Shaun said: “We have just reopened the restaurant for 2019, so to receive recommendations from GQ and Ian Rankin is a pretty good start to our first week back! It’s always great to see customers sharing their experience of the restaurant on social media as it’s definitely that word of mouth that helps bring in new guests.

We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve received in the past six months of operating. 2018 was quite a year with Roberta also winning the chefs award from The Young British Foodies and was rounded off nicely with fantastic reviews from two of the country’s top restaurant critics - Marina O’Loughlin writing for The Sunday Times and Grace Dent who reviewed us in The Guardian and now Ian Rankin in 2019.”

As well a rolling roster of content critics, Roberta gained personal success winning the Young British Foodies Chef of 2018 in September as well as being named as one of the women in food to watch in 2019 by The Telegraph.

The Little Chartroom serves brunch on Sunday from 10am until 1.30pm, lunch from Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm until 2.15pm and dinner from 5.30pm to 9.15pm.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital