Grab a free taster keep fit session the Les Mills way with Edinburgh Leisure

THERE’S a chance to join in at ‘the biggest club in town’ on Wednesday 27 March with a free Les Mills class taster event, open to members and non-members, at Edinburgh Leisure’s Ainslie Park Leisure Centre, from 6pm-9pm.

Mixing the hottest music with cutting-edge exercise science and motivation, Les Mills’ fitness classes are many of the popular fitness classes offered at Edinburgh Leisure.

Licensed by 19,500 partners in 100 countries around the world, there’ll be the opportunity to try out Les Mills’ Barre, Bodyattack, Bodycombat, BodyBalance, SH’BAM, Sprint, and RPM classes on the evening.

Booking is essential for the free 30 minute taster sessions, which are bookable by calling 0131-551 2400 or by calling into the reception at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre on Pilton Drive.

For those interested in a career in the fitness industry, a free presentation on becoming a Les Mills instructor will take place from 6.35pm-7.05pm www.edinburghleisure.co.uk