Great British Menu’s Tom Brown to guest chef at Ondine in Edinburgh

Celebrated seafood chef, Tom Brown will step up to the pass at the Old Town the restaurant for a special Sunday lunch on March 17.

The renowned seafood restaurant on George IV Bridge headed up by top Edinburgh chef Roy Brett will welcome Tom for the one-off event.

Originally from Cornwall, Tom first received critical acclaim as Head Chef at Nathan Outlaw’s restaurant The Capital where he retained their Michelin star.

He became a household name after reaching the final in the BBC series, Great British Menu in 2017.

Tom has since gone on to open Cornerstone in Hackney Wick, his first restaurant.

Named after Tom’s favourite Arctic Monkeys song, the fare is inspired by his mentor and friend, Nathan Outlaw.

The unique Sunday lunch at Ondine will be a celebration of the finest fish and shellfish, inspired by flavours of Cornerstone’s menu.

Tom, who celebrated a double win at last year’s National Restaurant Awards, being named ‘Chef to Watch’ and seeing Cornerstone named ‘One to Watch’, first starred as guest chef at Ondine in 2016.

He said: “Ondine has got to be one of my favourite restaurants in the UK.

“Roy’s cooking style and ethos around food is exactly what I love, and I’m honoured to be cooking alongside him to celebrate Ondine’s 10 year anniversary next month.”

Tickets for the highly sought-after seafood spread are £75 per person and must be purchased in advance.

Chef Proprietor of Ondine, Roy Brett said: “To celebrate 10 years of Ondine in business, Karin and I would like to mark this milestone by welcoming our friends in the industry to cook with us and share ideas together.

“To have Tom Brown to be our first guest chef is so exciting, he has taken our industry by storm with intelligent and simplistic fish cookery.

“He is a true testament to the talent Cornwall produces.”

Cornerstone was awarded ‘Best New Entry’ in the 2019 Good Food Guide and ‘Breakthrough Chef of the Year’ at the Food & Travel Reader awards.

The restaurant also won ‘Best Newcomer’ at the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2018.

Tom has also appeared on Great British Menu last year representing the South West, where his dish ‘Poor Man’s Goose’ was the coveted main course at last year’s banquet celebrating 70 years of the NHS.

