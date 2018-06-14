Haddington gears up for annual live music celebration

MORE than 2000 music lovers are expected to converge on Haddington this Saturday when the East Lothian villages hosts the second ever Haddstock.

Organised by Rebecca Brady, the event, which this year is headlined by Miracle Glass Company, was born out of a desire to bring together the area’s creatives.

Brady explains, “The idea came about at the start of 2017 when I realised how many creative people live in and around Haddington and what a friendly town it is.

“This, together with the need for music and arts events in rural towns and an appetite for quality festivals in East Lothian made me wonder whether a venues music festival might work.”

Originally from East Lothian, Brady grew up in a musical family where she were encouraged to “keep music live”, with this as her inspiration she decided to create a platform for young musicians and local bands to play to their community.

“Very quickly we had the support of local cafes, bars and halls and funding from East Lothian Council,” she says.

“ Haddstock 2017 filled Haddington’s venues with live music, a celebratory atmosphere and the event was great for local business. The reaction was quite overwhelming.”

She adds, “More than 1500 people came out to listen to live music and we are expecting over 2000 this year with the added attraction of the Haddington 700 world record Slosh attempt at 3pm.”

Visitors to Haddstock on Saturday can expect to find 15 venues in the town centre filled with live music - folk, rock, blues, jazz, tango, Americana and more.

Musicians taking part include Aaron Wright, Sophie Bancroft, The Sunshine Delay and Dropkick. Free entry to almost all venues; we ask for public donations into the musician’s hats. The Headliner Gig at the Town House is ticketed to see Miracle Glass Company, The Wynntown Marshals and support.

For info and to buy tickets go to Facebook/Haddstock or billetto.com, music starts at midday and plays into the evening. For details about travel options, venues and the line up https://t.co/vH2P62daGK