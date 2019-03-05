Hard Rock Cafe introduces the Guinness Burger for Paddy’s Day

PAINT the town green and join Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style.

Irish or not, St Patrick’s Day is for everyone and at the Hard Rock Cafe St Patrick’s Day specials will be available from 13 March to 17 March.

There’s the St Paddy’s Shake (£8.95), a blend of Absolut Vanilla Vodka with creamy vanilla ice cream, tasty Oreo cookies, a touch of mint and finished off with homemade white chocolate whipped cream - the perfect after-dinner treat.

Or try the Guinness & Bacon Jam Cheeseburger (£14.95), this ½lb burger is topped with sweet Jameson bacon jam and Guinness cheese sauce and served with crisp, fresh lettuce, a juicy vine-ripened tomato, served on a fresh, toasted bun with seasoned fries.

Definitely on to hit the spot on St Paddy’s Day.

As if that wasn’t enough the hard Rock will be fully kitted out in St Patrick’s Day decorations with a photo booth on 17 March, so you and your friends have the perfect excuse to snap away on the day.