Harry Potter wizard school will open in East Lothian this summer

A SCHOOL in East Lothian will be transformed into a Harry Potter inspired wizard school this summer.

Loretto in Musselburgh will welcome actors and props from the hit book and film series for its ‘School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’ event.

The magical event, will be held on August 3, 4 and 5 at the school’s Pinkie Campus and will include quidditch, a nimbus 2000 green screen, chocolate frogs, costume competitions and live stage shows.

The Weasley family’s flying car make an appearance and children and adults can enjoy wand duelling classes, inspired by J.K Rowling’s fantasy series.

Madam Irma Pince – the librarian in the second Harry Potter movie The Chamber of Secrets, played by Sally Mortemore will be in attendance, as well as Josh Herdman, who plays Goyle.

Loretto parent Fiona Quilietti organised the event.

She said: “Driving along past the racecourse every day, seeing the beautiful gates, looking at the grounds and buildings of Loretto really got my imagination going.

“Once I was inside, that was it – it was like stepping into the corridors of the wizarding school itself.

“The greatest thing these magical books have given us is the power to use our imagination no matter what age we are.

“This is a gathering of fans of all ages who will have the chance to be part of something very special.”

Jonathan Hewat, Loretto’s director of communications, said: “We can’t think of a finer or more appropriate setting for this three-day School of Witchcraft and Wizardry than Loretto School’s 400-year-old Pinkie House.

“It promises to be a fabulously entertaining event and I am greatly looking forward to attending.”

A ticket-only event, tickets are available from fortheloveoffantasy.com/tickets or over the phone by calling the TicketQuarter Hotline on 0344 800 0410.