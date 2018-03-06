Have a thrilling Easter at Gandeys Circus

ROLL up, roll up! Have you started planning for the Easter holiday yet? Looking for something to keep the kids occupied?

Then grab your tickets now for Gandeys Thrill Circus, who bring their Greatest Showmen Tour to Sighthill later this month.

Billed as the UK’s biggest and most spectacular Big Top show, the circus heads to the Capital just in time for the Easter Holiday with an all new action-packed production for all the family.

From daredevils on the high wire to heart-stopping trapeze artistes and a double wheel of death, there are thrills galore.

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the creation of circus, The Greatest Showmen Tour opens in the fully-heated 1,500-seat Big Top at Sighthill Park, Broomhouse Road, on Friday 30 March and runs until Sunday 8 April.

For the first time, a galaxy of international stars from Colombia, Cuba, Kenya, France, Portugal and the UK will be assembled in one production.

These include The Gerlings, who take excitement to a new level as they walk the high wire, performing acrobatics without the aid of any safety devices, net or otherwise.

They also prove their mastery of space with an incredible double wheel of death, performing gravity-defying stunts at the end of contra-revolving arms.

Flying high in the roof of the Big Top, meanwhile, The Cuban Flyers will attempt the near-impossible triple somersault, blindfolded.

The excitement continues in the ring with high speed juggling act, the astounding Rogerio Goncalves.

Add to all this roller skating, break-dancing, group skipping, unicycles and BMX stunts and it promises to be a show of fun for all the family.

Gandeys Thrill Circus, Sighthill Park, Broomhouse Road, 30 March-8 April, various times, £12-£32 (Family £45), www.gandeyscircus.com