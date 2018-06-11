Have you got the Nerf to battle it out at Easter Rd?

GRAB your Nerf gun, pull on your goggles and get ready to battle it out at Easter Road Stadium this Saturday, that’s the challenge from Foam Dart Thunder, the organisers of the first ever Nerf War to take place inside a football stadium.

Foam Dart Thunder have been operating Nerf events from their base in the Capital for more than five years now and are currently running events across Scotland and the North of England.

From skate parks to Scotland’s Secret Bunker in Fife, to the award winning Terminal Infection Nerf/Zombie events at Ocean Terminal, they know how to host a successful Nerf War, but never before has one been held in Easter Road’s Famous Five stand.

Nerf Wars, in which kids are split into teams and then fire foam darts at each other from brightly coloured Nerf guns may be a huge craze at the moment, but the Nerf toys - four-inch foam balls, the world’s first indoor ball - went on sale in 1969 - Monkees Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones and Michael Nesmith advertised them.#

When Hasbro acquired the Nerf line in 1991 they expanded it to include the foam dart blasters.

At Easter Road on Saturday, there will be four scenarios for teams to play through over a two hour period - all preceded by a thorough safety briefing.

Three two hour sessions will be staged throughout the day, with challenges utilising both the ground and upper levels of the Famous Five stand.

Please note, to take part your child must be eight or older... adults are welcome too.

Foam Dart Thunder Stadium Nerf War, Hibernian FC, Easter Road, Saturday 16 June, 1pm-9pm, £25, for tickets visit: https://www.foamdartthunder.com/