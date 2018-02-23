Have your say in Edinburgh Restaurant Awards now

THE Edinburgh Restaurant Awards are now in full swing, giving Evening News readers the chance to vote for their favourite restaurant in one of a number of categories.

As we continue our look at the different categories in the run up to the winners being revealed, this week focus on the Cafe/Deli, Fine Dining and Pub Grub categories.

BEST CAFE/DELI

Already nominated for Best Cafe/Deli are Tiramisu, Bross Bagels, Down The Hatch and Mimi’s Bakehouse.

Tiramisu, on Easter Road is ‘a little piece of Italy with wonderful coffee, fantastic croissants and everything you’d desire to enjoy your new day in Edinburgh’ reads the nomination.

It adds, “Anna is a good chef and a nice-professional one, you’ll feel very, so very good here... the freshness of the food the kindness of people and everything is so clean.’

Bross Bagels, on Portobello High Street, opened in 2017 serving Montreal inspired Bagels (much better than NYC Bagels) and amazing coffee,’ reads the nomination.

Owner Larah Bross, from Montreal, lived in New York and was used to a Bagel store on every street corner.

Then she moved to Edinburgh and couldn’t face supermarket bagels - teaming up with Breadshare organic bakery she opened Bross Bagels.

Down the Hatch, at Port Edgar Marina, is described as ‘an amazing wee cafe/bistro,’ in its readers nomination, which continues, ‘This bistro could be nominated for so many of the categories. It is definitely a hidden wee gem around the area.

The chef always makes himself known when you are in dining and normally always comes to say “Hi” and asks if you enjoyed your food.’

Last but not least, Mimi’s Bakehouse on The Shore in Leith, serves delicious breakfasts and lunches, as well as gorgeous cakes.

The nomination states: “Would like to see Mimi’s receive this award for its great customer service and the great atmosphere in the cafe.’

BEST PUB GRUB

THE Grange, The Sheeps Heid Inn, The Caley Sample Room and The Sun Inn are just four of the entries for in the Best pub Grub category so far.

The Grange, on Grange Road, finds Owen Morrice over-seeing a service of world cuisine and the weekend breakfast has been hailed ‘the best in town’.

The Sheeps Heid Inn, The Causeway, is one of the city’s oldest surviving watering holes and has even served dinner to The Queen. It’s renowned for offering seasonal favourites and classic pub food.

At The Caley Sample Room, Angle Park Terrace, the Chefs show their innovation by adding specially crafted dishes to the weekly specials board.

Finally, Dalkeith’s The Sun Inn was AA Pub of the Year 2010-2011 and Scottish Gastropub of the Year 2011, which probably tells you all you need to know.

BEST FINE DINING

PERHAPS unsurprisingly, four of the Lothian’s top restaurants have already been nominated in the Fine Dining category - Le Rou Fou, Restaurant Mark Greenaway, Rhubarb and La Potiniere.

La Rou Fou, on Forth Street, has been nominated by one reader who wrote: ‘I am very picky when it comes to food, my food dietary is gluten free and sugar free and it is very lovely to find a fine dining restaurant which has such a huge offer.

‘The food is very fresh and lovely presented, you can almost feel the passion and attention to detail.’

On North Castle Street, Restaurant Mark Greenaway’s nomination praised: ‘Service great, not intrusive, Scottish ingredients locally sourced, amazing food.

Mark always produces dishes that are a little different in presentation and every course is a delight from amuse bouche to tasty treats at the end of the meal.’

Also in the running is Rhubarb, at Prestonfield House Hotel, Priestfield Road.

Wickedly rich and dramatic this stylish and oh-so glamorous restaurant occupies grand Regency rooms at the heart of Prestonfield. Discover a gourmet retreat with a reputation as the capital’s most memorable dining experience.’

Lastly, La Potiniere on Gullane’s Main Street, is owned by award winning chefs Keith Marley and Mary Runciman.

Only 30 minutes from Edinburgh, and widely recognised as one of the finest restaurants in East Lothian.