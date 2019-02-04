Health guru Dr Michael Mosely talks weight loss and fitness at King’s Theatre

DR Michael Mosley, the man behind the iconic 5:2 diet is coming to the King’s Theatre on Sunday 17 February at 7.30pm.

His live show, Trust Fast Health, finds Mosley exploding common health myths and offers fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

Mosley will take audiences on the unconventional journey he himself has travelled, from swallowing tape worm to uncovering revolutionary new ways to lose weight.

The presenter of the BBC programmes such as Medical Mavericks, Blood and Guts and Inside The Human Body, Mosley also penned the books Eat, Fast and Live Longer, The Fast Diet with Mimi Spencer in 2013, and The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet in 2015, an international best seller.

Trust Fast Health, King’s Theatre, 17 February, £26.50, 0131-529 6000