Hearts youth players serve up charity lunch at Tynecastle

Tynecastle Park yesterday played host to a lunch with a difference where supporters and players came together for a Hearty three-course festive meal, all in aid of Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser.

In a change from a game of two halves, the teams from The Hearts Academy served up a lunch with three courses as they attempted to dazzle a panel of top judges.

There was not a ‘fitba’ pie or cup of bovril in sight as teams battled it out over the saucepans and ovens for the title of Hearts’ Young MasterChef, all under the supervision of head chef James Corner.

The festive feast was sponsored by star restaurateur, James Thomson and each of the competing teams have been learning the tricks of the trade in his top three Edinburgh-based restaurants: Rhubarb at Prestonfield House, The Tower, and The Witchery.

The Hearts Academy players have been wowing social media with their new-found culinary prowess during their cookery course with the Next Step Foundation.

Under the scheme, the lessons ensure that the young players acquire vital life skills as they develop their professional careers. The winning team will be announced today.

Mark Ballard, Head of Country (Scotland) at Save the Children, said: “There’s no better time of year to get fans and players together than Christmas time and the funds raised will allow us to reach even more children across Edinburgh, helping them get the best start in life.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Hearts for their continued support, especially their enthusiasm for our Christmas Jumper Day campaign, and tucked into a festive feast to remember!”

Team Rhubarb was captained by Dean Ritchie with Harry Cochrane, Anthony McDonald, Aaron Hickey and Dino Leddie.

Team Witchery was led by Chris Hamilton and showcased the talent of Connor Smith, Jay Sandison, Cammy Logan and Brodie Strang making up the line-up.

And finally, Team Tower’s kitchen leader was skippered by Leeroy Makovora assisted by Scott McGill, Mackenzie Lawler, Euan Henderson and Sean Ward.

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day takes place on December 14 and this year is set to be the biggest and best yet with the charity expecting more than 5 million people to take part.

The charity fights for children’s futures, giving everything to make sure they survive, get protected, and have the chance to learn.

For more information and to sign up, visit christmasjumperday.org

The Next Step Foundation is a charity which has more than 250 training courses at various qualification levels to help people transition from sport to their next big life challenge.

It runs full time, part time and online courses to suit individual demands, many of which can be funded externally.

