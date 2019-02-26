Here are 8 images of Edinburgh’s Jacob’s Ladder which has been given a £150,000 makeover
Its origins as Edinburgh’s “stairway to heaven” date as far back to the 18th century when it was deployed as a route for burial processions.
But now the 140-step Jacob’s Ladder, a shortcut between the city’s Old and New Towns, has been reborn after a £150,000 makeover. It was almost abandoned in modern times due to its derelict and unsafe condition, but the refurb has removed overgrown vegetation and unsightly graffiti and the route has been lit up for the first time. Here are some pictures - both old and new - of the historic pathway.
1. Revamped Route
Two women walk down the newly-refurbished Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Tom Duffin