Here’s what to expect on the new BBC Scotland channel

There will be plenty of drama, comedy and old favourites screened on the new BBC Scotland channel. Here are some of the best shows to look forward to...

Still Game: The ninth and final series of the much-loved sitcom will bow out 22 years after Jack and Victor first appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – although fans will be able to bid them one final farewell in a last live show at the Hydro in Glasgow later in the year.

Scot Squad: Like Still Game, the new batch of six episodes of the Bafta-Scotland award-winning sitcom will be shown on the new BBC Scotland channel first, with Lorraine Kelly, Chick Young, Sally Magnusson and Tom Hunter among the confirmed guests.

The Grey Area: Garry Fraser, the Muirhouse-born filmmaker famously offered the chance to help Danny Boyle make his Trainspotting sequel in Edinburgh, has created his own hour-long drama tackling the consequences of gang violence and drugs in one of the city’s most deprived communities.

Clique: Jess Brittain’s Edinburgh-set psychological thriller – which is set in and around a university campus in the city – gets its BBC Scotland debut after winning huge acclaimed from fans after being shown on BBC Three.

Getting Hitched Asian Style: The three-part series goes behind the scenes to see the firm Saffron Events stage a series of spectacular weddings for up to 500 guests over the summer.

Guilt: Two brothers try to cover up the death of a man they ran over on their way home from a wedding – but find their lives falling apart as the past catches up on them.

Prophecy: Filmed over four months and focusing on a single oil painting, the film will explore the techniques of Peter Howson, the celebrated Ayrshire artist.

The cast of Still Game season 9. Pic: Alan Peebles

Bafta award-winning filmmaker Garry Fraser. Pic: Greg Macvean

