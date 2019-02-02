Hidden Door festival chiefs announce return to Leith Theatre in 2019

THE organisers behind the Hidden Door festival have confirmed that the event will be returning to the Leith Theatre this year.

News of the event’s return to the historic venue which it helped bring back to life comes after it was announced the award-winning festival had been saved and would be back in May 2019.

The Hidden Door Festival was safeguarded for the immediate future following a successful fundraiser which managed to raise £40,000 to keep the event afloat.

This year it’s back and is partnering with locally-based events publication The List.

David Martin, Creative Director of Hidden Door, said: “We believe Hidden Door is making a real difference to artists and creative people in Scotland. It is creating accessible, engaging experiences for audiences, and is leaving a legacy, both to the communities we invest in and the fabric of the city itself, such as with the Leith Theatre. It’s hugely exciting to be returning to that glorious venue for a long weekend of fun, and we’re also proud to again be working with The List”.

Hidden Door’s army of volunteers transformed the Leith Theatre back in 2017, providing the initial spark to get the art deco gem back up and running. The festival returned there in 2018, attracting over 13,000 visitors with highlights including a sold-out show from the multi award-winning Young Fathers. In August 2018, the festival’s core team of volunteers curated a special event as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, with alt rock legends The Jesus and Mary Chain - a night widely regarded as a fitting culmination of efforts to bring the theatre back to life.

Jack Hunter, chair of the Leith Theatre Trust, said: “We are thrilled that Hidden Door has both secured enough funding to continue and also that it returns to Leith Theatre in 2019 in a fantastic, packed weekend programme. Hidden Door has been instrumental in putting Leith Theatre on the map and generous in its time and support of our campaign to save the theatre. The campaign to reopen the full complex at Leith Theatre continues to make progress and we are in positive conversations to support the building and its role within the community of Leith, and for the city of Edinburgh. Watch this space.”

In 2017, Hidden Door collaborated with The List on two nights of live music - bringing Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award winner Anna Meredith and Scottish indie legends Idlewild to the Leith Theatre main stage. The partnership continued last year, with a powerful all-female lineup including Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale, Dream Wife and Mercury Prize nominee Nadine Shah.

Arusa Qureshi, Editor at The List, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Hidden Door again this year and delighted to see the festival heading back to the Leith Theatre. Hidden Door is one of the city’s most inspiring and truly unique events, proving every year that Edinburgh has plenty to offer year-round. The List are pleased to support such a fantastic festival and we can’t wait to present another cracking opening night with some of our favourite acts.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital