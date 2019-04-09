Hidden gem Heads and Tales bar launches dim sum dining

Underground West End bar Heads and Tales has launched a new Asian menu featuring a selection of dishes including authentic bao buns and dumplings.

The new menu includes homemade dumplings with mouth-watering fillings like pork sui gyozas, king prawn har gow and red Thai curry.

New Asian-inspired menu at West End bar Heads and Tales

Small steamed Chinese bread rolls, bao buns, are filled with a choice of toppings such as braised brisket, crispy miso aubergine or panko coated fish starting from £5.

Diners can also enjoy a selection of other dishes including Okonomiyaki disco fries with Kewpie mayo, Tonkatsu sauce, flaked bonito, green onion and sesame for £6, Gyukatsu beef burger with Café de Paris butter and Kimchi at £7 and chicken satay with Bangkok peanut sauce and sambal for £6.

Travel guide the Big Seven recently ranked Heads & Tales, at Rutland Place, as number 6 in the list of the top 50 cocktails bars in Europe.

It described Heads & Tales as “a cocktail bar that is nestled into Edinburgh’s West end which has tapped into the current obsession with all things gin. There’s many more strings to their bow, but with so many gins to choose from you’d be foolish not to take their advice and try some new ones in a cocktail form.”