Highland pub for sale on North Coast 500 route

A country inn that sits on the North Coast 500 scenic route has gone up for sale.

The Ben Bhraggie Hotel in Golspie, Sutherland, has gone on the market with the sale described as a “rare opportunity” to buy a successful business on thriving tourist route.

The dining room at the Ben Bhraggie Hotel. PIC: CCL Property Elgin.

Estate agents said the new owners of the hotel could take “immediate advantage of the popularity of the area and substantial passing tourist trade.”

The North Coast 500, which starts and finishes in Inverness and takes in the Black Isle, Caithness, Easter Ross, Inverness-Shire, Sutherland and Wester Ross on the circular drive, has been described as one of Europe’s best road trips and has brought a new wave of visitors to this part of Scotland.

READ MORE: Seven Scottish castles for sale right now

The hotel has seven letting rooms, a private bar and 60 cover restaurant and can be “easily managed”, according to agents.

The bar at The Ben Bhraggie Hotel. PIC: CCL Property Elgin.

A beer garden with a view is also included in the property.

READ MORE: Glasgow v Edinburgh: what your money can buy in each city

The inn, which is on the market due to retirement, is close to Dunrobin Castle and a selection of sandy beaches.

The hotel is being sold for £300,000 by CCL Property in Elgin.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland