Historic village pub in Fife goes up for sale

Have your say

A 16th Century village pub in Fife has gone up for sale.

The Forest Inn in Auchtermuchty is now on the market with offers invited for the three-storey property.

The sale is being touted as a “tremendous opportunity” given its location close to some of the best golfing destinations in Scotland, including St Andrews and Gleneagles.

READ MORE: 5 of Scotland’s oldest pubs that are well worth a visit

It is run by a husband and wife time, who are soon due to retire, with hopes the new owners will expand the food and accommodation side of the business.

Stuart Drysdale, Director at Christie’s and Co in Edinburgh, which is handling the sale, said: “Forest Inn

has operated as a friendly village pub with letting rooms for a number of years.

READ MORE: Best pub in Scotland named by CAMRA

“The owners are looking towards retirement and Forest Inn represents excellent potential for a new owner to drive the business forward by taking advantage of the inn’s proximity to many of the top golf courses in Scotland.

“Alternatively, there is scope for a developer to create residential apartments, subject to suitable planning consent being granted.”

The property has a public bar and lounge plus two function rooms, seven en-suite bedrooms and an owner’s flat.