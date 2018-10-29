Hit film Amelie to get the musical treatment

AMELIE The Musical, adapted from the much-loved 2001 award-winning film of the same name is to get its UK stage premiere next year in a nationwide tour that brings it to the Capital.

With music by Hem’s Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas, this new musical adaptation of the film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind.

She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her.

But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Although times are hard for dreamers, Amélie is someone to believe in...

The new musical will play at the King’s Theatre, from 24 to 29 June 2019.

Director Michael Fentiman says, “As a theatre maker, staging Amélie as a musical is one of those exciting, terrifying challenges, that you absolutely cannot turn down.

“It is a gentle, magical and uncynically joyous piece - that takes its audience on a surreal flight of fancy, into the mind of an extraordinary young woman, Amélie Poulain.

“It’s going to be a huge pleasure taking our extremely talented actor musician cast around the UK.”

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin D’Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tatou and Matthieu Kassovitz.

Taking more than $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it is to date one of the biggest international successes for a French film.

Amélie The Musical was first staged in California in 2015 and was described as an ‘enchanting act of theatrical reinvention’ by the Los Angeles Times.

Amelie The Musical, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 24-29 June 2019, 0131-529 6000