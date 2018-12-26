Hogmanay TV guide: From Only an Excuse to Still Game

Have your say

From old favourites to promising newcomers, here's everything you need to look out for this New Year's Eve on Scottish television.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (BBC One, 7pm)

Jonathan Watson will perform as Gordon Ramsay, Alex McLeish and many more in Only An Excuse (Photo: BBC)

Actor Bill Paterson narrates highlights of this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo featuring acts and performers from around the world.

Special emphasis was given in this year's Tattoo to the Royal Air Force which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018.

Gary Goes to Hollywood (BBC One, 10pm)

Greg McHugh's character Garry Mclintoch, also known as Gary Tank Commander, looks into the lives of Scottish celebrities who have relocated to the bright lights of Tinseltown.

Gary comes face to face with Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan among others.

Only An Excuse (BBC One, 11pm)

It wouldn't be Hogmanay without Only an Excuse's take on a year of Scottish football.

Jonathan Watson and team impersonate a host of Scottish personalities including Alex McLeish and Gordon Ramsay.

Gogglebox 2018 (Channel 4, 11pm)

The script flipping reality TV show returns for a 2018 special, with the UK's favourite armchair critics giving their thoughts on this year's standout TV moments, including Killing Eve, Bodyguard and the Royal Wedding.

Jools' Annual Hootenanny (BBC Two, 11.15pm)

Tune in as New Year celebrations unfold south of the border with the Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny.

George Ezra, Michael Buble and Jess Glynne are all set to perform on this year's edition of the show.

Hogmanay (BBC One, 11.30pm)

Jackie Bird makes her annual return to the small screen, compering BBC Scotland's countdown to 'the Bells'

Jackie is joined by Alesha Dixon, Karine Polwart at Glasgow's Fruitmarket.

Lulu's Hogmanay Hooley (STV, 11.30pm)

Alternatively viewers can tune into STV's countdown to 2019 hosted by singer Lulu.

The pop icon will welcome the New Year along with folk favourite KT Tunstall.

Still Game (BBC One, 12.30am)

Once choruses of Auld Lang Syne are out the way kick back with this special New Year's episode of Still Game.

Join Jack, Victor and the Craiglang gang as they reflect on their youths when they "knew how to throw a party".