Hop along to the Beer Factory for Valentine’s tour

SAY cheers to your Valentine on 14 February with an alternative date night at Edinburgh Beer Factory.

The family owned microbrewery and home of Paolozzi lager are inviting couples and singles alike to join a special St Valentine’s Day tour, followed by dinner for two at the brewery taproom.

The evening will kick off with the tour which will be taken by the Beer Factory’s Heriot Watt Brewing & Distilling alumni brewers.

The brewer-led tour will also include two drinks, a tutored tasting of Unfiltered Paolozzi straight from the tanks, snacks, and a £5 voucher for each person to spend in the gift shop.

After the tour, you will be treated to a Charcuterie and Cheese sharing platter for two and either a pint of the World Beer Award-winning Paolozzi Lager and BUNK! Series or a glass of premium Chapel Down Wine.

More than 5,000 visitors have taken the tour since March and the Beer Factory now plans to launch walk in tasting tours later this year.

On Valentine’s Day, dinner and drinks will be served in the Brewery Taproom which has spectacular views into the brewery.

Named after the late Eduardo Paolozzi - an artist and sculptor born in Leith to Italian parents known as the ‘Father of Pop Art’, the Edinburgh Beer Factory is an independently owned, family-run brewery based at Bankhead Industrial Estate.

It produces the multi-award winning 5.2% Munich style lager, Paolozzi, and a new experimental beer series called BUNK!

The Beer Factory pays a charitable donation to the Paolozzi Foundation for every bottle and pint of Paolozzi Lager sold.

Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Tour, which starts at 6.30pm, cost £40 per couple and are now available from ttps://edinburghbeerfactory.co.uk/shop/valentines-day-tour-dinner-special/