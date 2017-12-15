How many Edinburgh Castle Concerts do you remember?

Castle concerts roll of honour.
1991
Van Morrison
Runrig (two nights)
1992
Nigel Kennedy
Mike Oldfield (Tubular Bells II world premiere)
1993
Del Amitri
1994-98
No concerts
1999
Texas (Hogmanay)
2000
Moby (Hogmanay)
Elton John
2001
Status Quo & The Beach Boys
Tom Jones
2002
Rod Stewart (two nights)
Paul Simon,
2003
Mike Oldfield: Tubular Bells
2004
Cliff Richard
Donny Osmond
James Taylor
Tom Jones
2005
No Concerts
2006
Westlife
Il Divo
2007
Blondie
Pink
Ricky Gervais
2008
Leonard Cohen
Girls Aloud
The Proclaimers
Runrig
Boyzone
2009
Crosby Stills Nash
Simple Minds
Duran Duran
2010
Rod Stewart (two nights)
Simply Red
2011
Arcade Fire
Bryan Ferry
2012
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Olly Murs
2013
Paul Weller
Jessie J
Runrig
2014
Tom Jones (BBC Concert)
2015
Lionel Richie
The Vamps
Boyzone
2016
Stereophonics (two nights)
Simply Red
Runrig
2017
Deacon Blue
Wet Wet Wet
Olly Murs
2018
Del Amitri
Il Divo
Bananarama
Wait and see...
Wait and see...