Search

How many Edinburgh Castle Concerts do you remember?

Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
0
Have your say

Castle concerts roll of honour.

1991

Van Morrison

Runrig (two nights)

1992

Nigel Kennedy

Mike Oldfield (Tubular Bells II world premiere)

1993

Del Amitri

1994-98

No concerts

1999

Texas (Hogmanay)

2000

Moby (Hogmanay)

Elton John

2001

Status Quo & The Beach Boys

Tom Jones

2002

Rod Stewart (two nights)

Paul Simon,

2003

Mike Oldfield: Tubular Bells

2004

Cliff Richard

Donny Osmond

James Taylor

Tom Jones

2005

No Concerts

2006

Westlife

Il Divo

2007

Blondie

Pink

Ricky Gervais

2008

Leonard Cohen

Girls Aloud

The Proclaimers

Runrig

Boyzone

2009

Crosby Stills Nash

Simple Minds

Duran Duran

2010

Rod Stewart (two nights)

Simply Red

2011

Arcade Fire

Bryan Ferry

2012

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Olly Murs

2013

Paul Weller

Jessie J

Runrig

2014

Tom Jones (BBC Concert)

2015

Lionel Richie

The Vamps

Boyzone

2016

Stereophonics (two nights)

Simply Red

Runrig

2017

Deacon Blue

Wet Wet Wet

Olly Murs

2018

Del Amitri

Il Divo

Bananarama

Wait and see...

Wait and see...