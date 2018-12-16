Ian Rankin says new Rebus TV script is “visceral and moreish”

Have your say

Ian Rankin has described draft scripts for the TV rebirth of Rebus as “visceral and moreish”.

In his most recent newsletter the bestselling author, 58, revealed he had read some of screenwriter Gregory Burke’s scripts for the eagerly awaited return of the Edinburgh inspector.

He wrote: “The TV rebirth of Rebus is still a firm possibility, but all I can say right now is I’ve read the first hour of genius screenwriter and playwright Gregory Burke’s script and it is visceral and moreish. Stay tuned...”

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August, Rankin told the audience how getting the first Rebus series on TV was “long and fraught”.

He said: “John Hannah did it, bless him. It wouldn’t have got made otherwise.”

He told how a production company approached him in 2017 hoping to reboot Rebus over 10 or more episodes.

Fife-born playwright Gregory Burke, who wrote the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch, was drafted in to re-imagine the surly detective.

The first-ever play to feature Rankin’s characters was written by Rona Munro which was premiered at the Birmingham Rep before coming North to the King’s Theatre in October.

Coronation Street star Charles Lawson, who played the lead role, took ill on opening night and was replaced by understudy Neil McKinven for the first half of the run.

