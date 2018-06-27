Iconic love story flies into Playhouse

A BRAND new stage musical based on the 1982 Richard Gere movie An Officer and a Gentleman gets its Scottish premiere at the Playhouse next week.

The piece tells the story of Zack Mayo who is in training to become a US Navy Pilot.

When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him.

When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realises the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves.

It’s only then he can truly become both an officer and a gentleman.

Producer Jamie Wilson says, “I am thrilled to be presenting An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical and to be working once again with Chris Stafford, Nikolai Foster and the team at Curve [co-producers].

“For the last three years we have been working on bringing this memorable and iconic story to the stage, and hope that this new adaptation becomes as loved as the film.”

The musical, which includes the hit song from the movie Up Where We Belong along, with 80’s classics such as Alone, Don’t Cry Out Loud, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Toy Soldiers and Material Girl, also features one of the most iconic romantic scenes ever portrayed on screen.

Director Nikolai Foster says, “An Officer and a Gentleman delicately charts the lives of working class, military folk in America in the early 1980s; important lives, often pushed to the margins of society.

“We are proud to be working alongside the film’s creator Douglas Day Stewart, producer Jamie Wilson and an incredible creative team to present this beautiful and inspiring story. “This brand-new adaptation includes iconic 80s songs which create an entertaining, uplifting and original piece of musical theatre, we are excited to share this world premiere with our audiences across the UK.”

One of the highest grossing films of all time, the screenplay of An Officer and a Gentleman man was written by writer and director Douglas Day Stewart and based on his personal experience as a Naval Officer Candidate.

The book of the musical was co-written by Douglas and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

Joining director Foster on the creative team are Choreographer Kate Prince, Musical Supervisor Sarah Travis and Designer Michael Taylor.

The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 2-7 July , 7.30pm (2.30pm), £19.90-£75.90, 0844-871 3014