Il Divo, Noel Gallagher, Bananrama and Del Amitri - Castle Concert season is here

CASTLE Concert season is upon us once more with Il Divo kicking things off on Friday when Urs Bühler, Carlos Marín, David Miller, and Sébastien Izambard bring their classical crossover vocals back to the Castle.

Originally formed in 2003 after Simon Cowell, inspired after listening to the Three Tenors, decided to form a quartet of young opera singers, the international pop/opera group have now released nine albums and sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

They are followed next Thursday, 19 July, when Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds swoop onto the Castle Esplanade. Formed in 2010 by the former Oasis lead guitarist and songwriter, the band are no strangers to the Castle either, having last played there in 2012.

Expect to hear tracks from their 2017 album Who Built the Moon? along with older favourites.

Making their Castle debut on Friday 20 July are Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward, known collectively as Bananrama. Not only is it their first Castle gig, it’s also their first ever outdoor concert.

From Venus, Love In The First Degree, through to Robert Di Niro’s Waiting and Nathan Jones, Bananrama were easily one of the biggest pop bands of the 1980s.

Between 1982 and 2017, they scored 32 Top 50 entries in the singles chart.

Expect a little bit of nostalgic pop heaven when they Na Na Hey Hey at the Castle.

Finally, bringing this year’s programme to a close Del Amitri return to the Castle on Saturday 21 July, some 25 years after last playing there.

Castle Concerts: Il Divo, Friday, £61.90-£84.40/Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Thursday 19 July, £50.65-£61.90/Bananarama Friday 20 July, £47.80-£53.45, Del Amitri, Saturday 21 July, £46.75-£52.25, www.ticketmaster.com