In pictures: 15 of the funniest Still Game quotes

Jack and Victor make a welcome return next month, when series eight of Still Game comes to the BBC.

Along with the other residents of Craiglang, including Winston, Tam, Isa, and Navid, the pensioners have been responsible for countless hilarious moments over the past 16 years.

Many have of these have involved taking The Clansman bartender Boaby down a peg or two, dealing with Isa’s gossip, or mentoring troubled youths like Pete the Jakey or Methadone Mick.

The popular sitcom came back to our screens in 2016 following a nine-year hiatus, and the BBC will be hoping to follow on from the success of the last series, which was the most watched non-sporting programme in more than a decade.

Announcing the news, co-creator Greg Hemphill, who plays Victor, tweeted: “Series 8 of Still Game will start Thursday March 8th. Tell everyone before Isa does.”

Still Game series eight starts on BBC One on 8 March.