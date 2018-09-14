In Pictures: 9 gems from the Ocean Liners show at V&A Dundee

The inaugural exhibition at Dundee V&A will re-imagine the golden age of ocean travel, from the liners forged on the River Clyde to the glamorous and decadent side of life enjoyed on these floating palaces.

Ocean Liners: Speed and Style brings together a fascinating and often poignant collection of items from around the world.

Highlights include the tell the story of RMS Lusitania, the Cunard liner built at John Brown in Clydebank and sunk by a German U-Boat in 1915 off the coast of Ireland.

Meanwhile, part of the gallery is transformed into a beautiful open deck over looking a moving image of the sea. You’ll find the most glamorous bathers gathered by the pool.

The sense of on-board opulence is also felt through the collection of furniture, interiors, paintings, sculpture and fashion on show.