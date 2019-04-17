In pictures: 9 of Edinburgh’s lost railway stations
It’s hard to imagine now but Edinburgh was once bound together by more than fifty railway stations in a way that would no longer be possible.
Prior to the the Beeching cuts in the 1960s, there were few districts of the Scottish capital not linked by rail. The cuts were a consequence of the nationalisation of the UK’s railways by the Labour government in 1948 and meant that lines deemed surplus to requirements were wiped from the network.
1. Corstorphine Station
Passengers get off the train at Corstorphine Station in Edinburgh, June 1966.