Many sported tartan for this year's Loony Dook, while raising money for their chosen charities. Pic: Ian Georgeson

In Pictures: Hundreds brave Firth of Forth for New Year Loony Dook

Hundreds of daring revellers have plunged into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth for the traditional New Year Loony Dook.

About 1,100 ‘dookers’ donned their finest swimming costumes and fancy dress to take part in the tradition which sees people running into the icy water on New Year’s Day. Here are some of the best pictures from today’s action...

Tony Pirouet, in home-made costume as a man on a toilet, won the fancy dress prize which saw �250 donated to the charity of his choice, East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled. Pic: Ian Georgeson

1. Loony Dook, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 1st January 2019

This foursome dressed up in penguin and shark outfits as they braved the water, which was about five degrees celsius. Pic: Ian Georgeson

2. Loony Dook, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 1st January 2019

The Loony Dook came the morning after 75,000 people from across the world gathered at the world famous Edinburgh's Hogmanay to bring in the New Year. Pic: Ian Georgeson

3. Loony Dook, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 1st January 2019

This shot captures one 'dooker' donning a Donald Trump outfit while submerged in the water. Pic: Edinburgh's Hogmanay
