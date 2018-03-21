In pictures: The 25 best new buildings in Scotland

The 25 best new buildings in Scotland have been revealed by Scotland’s top authority on architecture.

A centre for veterans with sight loss and a holiday retreat for children with cancer are included on the shortlist drawn up by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.

Holiday homes, a high school, community centres and private residences also feature on the diverse list as well as an arts space in the Hebrides and new offices in the heart of Glasgow’s Merchant City.

RIAS President, Stewart Henderson, said: “When shortlisting this year’s entries for awards the panel were struck by the continuing high standard of submissions.

“The quality of architecture being produced the length and breadth of the country is hugely impressive. Practices, large and small, continue to demonstrate the strength and purpose of the profession in Scotland.”

The winner will be announced later this year.