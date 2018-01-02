Interactive kids show set to enchant at The Studio

KIDS aged between two and five years old are in for a treat at The Studio on Potterrow this month when Starcatchers and Hazel Darwin-Clements present The Attic, an intimate and participative show which tells the story of the bond between a grandmother and granddaughter, set to a live piano score.

The Attic explores the tender and loving relationship between a young girl, Lucy, and her grandmother, as they rummage through suitcases and boxes where memories are stored.

The hidden treasures they discover are precious reminders of the past but inspire playful interactions between the two that help them create new memories together and bring the sleepy attic to life.

Set to a live piano score by David Paul Jones, The Attic is both nostalgic and a celebration of finding joy in the present, of which the entire audience - young and old - are an integral part.

Darwin-Clements, says, “We’ve discovered The Attic afresh for 2018 audiences. We always knew this show was precious - something we wanted to hang on to and share with future audiences, who were yet to be born when we first made it.

“We’ve all changed over time, and grown. It was interesting to find some aspects of the show as exciting and others that needed to be reviewed.

“I’m particularly excited that we are doing some dementia-friendly performances. It has led to some great conversations about this theme in the show and how we can make adjustments with that audience in mind.”

The Attic, The Studio, Potterrow, Saturday, then next Tuesday to Saturday, then 20 & 21 January, various times (10.30am & 1.30pm), £8, 0131-529 6000