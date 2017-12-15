Is this Scotland’s most festive street?

Around 4pm every day, an entire residential street in Scotland lights up in a dazzling festive show.

Malcolm’s Way in Stonehaven is transformed every December into a winter wonderland with 17 houses taking part in the Christmas extravaganza.

Patricia Bruce (left) was the first in the street to put up the lights with her late husband after relocating to Scotland from Brazil. PIC: Contributed.

Thousands of pounds for good causes have been raised since the first charity display in 2012 as adults and children venture to the quiet cul-de-sac for a peek.

Patricia Bruce was the first Malcolm’s Way resident to put lights up on her house in 2009 with her late husband, Tom.

Having just relocated to Scotland from Brazil, she was in need of a bit of sparkle during the winter months.

17 houses in the street take part in the festive fundraiser. PIC: Contributed.

She said: “It was my first Christmas here and I was needing some light having moved from Brazil where of course it was summer. Tom put some lights up the path and it was beautiful. It has grown from there. The next year, more neighbours put up lights and we had a little party in our garage. It was then that we thought about doing something for charity.”

A few hundreds pounds were raised that year for the dialysis unit at Kincardine Community Hospital in the town.

By the next Christmas, with even more neighbours adding to the festive illuminations, just under £2,500 was raised for CLIC Sergeant. By 2014, £5,750 was generated for the dialysis unit.

A tree of remembrance has been added this year. PIC: Contributed.

This year, residents are raising funds for Friends of Carronhill School for pupils with additional support needs.

Mrs Bruce said: “Last year, some of the Carronhill pupils came round to see the lights but they were not on yet.

“I switched them all on and put up the inflatables and they loved it. It was great to see them enjoy it and be able to take their time and go round and see everything. This year, we decided to raise funds for them. It is a small school, just 35 pupils, so anything we raise really helps them to get what they need for the children.

“Everything for their pupils is so expensive. I could buy a bike for my child for say no more than £50. For an adapted bike for a pupil at Carronhill, it is more like £800.”

Mrs Bruce, a mother of two young children, was widowed in 2015 after her husband died of a rare form of cancer having being diagnosed less than a year before.

Mrs Bruce said the display was hard to put on that year but that it went ahead for Tom.

She said: “I knew it would go ahead as it is what Tom would have wanted but I knew I couldn’t do it on my own. The help and support was amazing. “

This year a remembrance tree where people can leave messages and trinkets for loved ones has been included in the display to raise funds for The Friends of Anchor cancer care charity which supports patients and their loved ones across the North East.

Mrs Bruce added: “What we have is very special here. All the neighbours here are close. We are not in each other’s pockets but we are close and we always see each other and look out for each other. We start talking about Christmas in October.

“It is a happy street. Everyone makes an effort, it doesn’t matter if it is a wee effort or a big effort. When it all comes together it means something.

“Sometimes people say ‘I would love to live in Malcolm’s Way’.”

