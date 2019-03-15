Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice with killer karaoke score to come to Edinburgh

IT’S Jane Austen, but not that you’d know it. Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), written by Isobel McArthur after Austen, is to feature in the Royal Lyceum’s 2019/20 season, early next year.

Directed by Paul Brother the critically acclaimed piece is an adaptation like no other.

Drawing on over 200 years of romantic pop history this unique take on a loved novel finds six young women ready to tell their stories.

You might have seen them, emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate; the overlooked and the undervalued making sure those above stairs find their happy ending.

Of course, they’ve always been running the show - after all, ‘You can’t have a whirlwind romance without clean bedding’ - but tonight, the servants are also playing every part.

Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this loving and irreverent all-female adaptation of Austen’s unrivalled literary classic.

Let the ruthless match-making begin.

With what has been described as a ‘killer karaoke soundtrack encompassing everything from Pulp, to Candi Staton, to The Divine Comedy and Etta James’ Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) first opened at Glasgow’s Tron Theatre in the Summer 2018.

McArthur, who also performs in the piece, says, “Jane Austen has a particular genius for identifying the ridiculous in her fellow human being.

“She quietly highlights the unfairness and absurdity of the world she was living in, all the while skilfully entertaining us with flawed, complex and funny characters who feel so real we’re sure they’re based on our own friends and family members.

“This adaptation sees a cast of servants multi-role-ing to tell the story of Pride and Prejudice and - in the spirit of Austen - has much to say, but never at the expense of spinning a great yarn with gags a-plenty and, of course, karaoke.”

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), will form part of The Lyceum’s 2019/20 season, opening in early 2020 with dates and ticket prices to be announced.