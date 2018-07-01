Japanese leaders seek Edinburgh cultural tips

Japanese leaders will be given advice on developing cultural programmes to attract tourists ahead of the Tokyo Olympics when Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop visits this week.

Arts and culture was used to bring people north of the border during the 2012 London Games.

City leaders from across Japan hope to do the same during the 2020 games, capitalising on the huge number of visitors in the country for the event.

Ms Hyslop will outline how Scotland uses culture to promote itself during a trade mission this week.

Leaders from Japanese prefectures, arts bodies and government officials will visit Scotland in August during Edinburgh’s festivals season. Ms Hyslop said: “The Momentum delegate programme will provide a platform for key cultural figures from Japan to visit Edinburgh to hear how Scotland delivers world class cultural programmes.”