Jedward to headline city’s biggest St Patrick’s Day celebration yet

THE full line-up has been announced for the Capital’s biggest St Patrick’s Festival.

The Three Sisters annual Paddy’s Party is back for what they hope will be the biggest yet.

Starting at 7am, the #CowgateStPats Festival has quickly become an epic celebration after last year’s event saw a queue stretching along The Cowgate from 9.30am.

Known for its kooky line-up of live performers, Ireland’s favourite twins Jedward will once again kick start this year’s weekend long event on Friday 15 March, complete with just the right amount of cringe.

Bringing a bit of Irish tradition to the whole affair, Ritchie Remo will take the stage with some jig inducing country classics on the 15 and 16 March, post rugby.

Headline act for the big day itself will be DJ Sammy in The Three Sisters Courtyard.