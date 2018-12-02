John Barrowman returns to I’m a Celebrity with sprained ankle

John Barrowman has returned to the I’m A Celebrity jungle after being rushed to hospital with a sprained left ankle.

The Scottish star had fallen as he went to wash a pot and was taken to hospital for an X-ray.

“I feel like Hopalong Cassidy,” he joked as he returned to camp tonight.

“I went to the hospital, they X-rayed it. It’s a bad sprain, but the whole side of my left ankle is swollen.

“There are things I can’t do. I can’t go down stairs, but they’ve told me to walk on it as much as I can because the more I can walk on it the better it will get.”

Barrowman added: “I was hoping that my [wallaby] shank is safe from last night, although I did say I bet the bastards will probably have eaten it.”

The Scottish actor has been excluded from the public votes after the star injured himself yesterday.

At the start of that episode, host, Dec Donnelly said: ‘It has been an eventful 24 hours. John Barrowman had an accident in camp last night and was taken to the hospital. He’s fine, he’s resting up, but unfortunately, we have had to exclude him from tonight’s vote.”