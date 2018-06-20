Join Nick Jr favourites big adventure at Asda

FOR the first time ever, the Nick Jr Adventure Centre is set to immerse family Asda shoppers at the Chesser Supercentre in a world of play.

Shoppers at Asda on Sunday 24 June will be invited to play along with Nick Jr ‘big five’ favourite characters in the special Adventure Centre.

Join Blaze and the Monster Machines, Nella the Princess Knight, PAW Patrol, Rusty Rivets and Shimmer & Shine at their own play stations, ensuring something for everyone.

Activities in the Nick Jr adventure centre on the day will be as follows:

Blaze Axel City Garage: A thinking challenge for kids and family members using the different wheels to reach and turn Blaze’s in order to fire up his engine and set him off

Nella Friend Match Transformation: A two player game where participants choose to be either Princess Nella or Nella Knight and take it in turns to match the character pairs

Participants then spin the Nella pictures to transform from Knight to Princess, for a fun face-through photo opportunity

PAW Patrol (2 Activities): Help Chase solve a puzzle by navigating the roads to reach HQ in PAW Patrol Chase Race

A fun game where participants help Marshall rescue Chickaletta from the roof by building a ladder for him in PAW Marshall Rescue

Rusty Rivets Lab: A branded Rusty worksheet containing four different pre-cut robots that kids can stick together to create their very own rivet robot.

Shimmer & Shine Wishing Studio: Kids and grown-ups can get creative in a glitter studio by playing with glitter tattoos, making a wish and leaving it on a wish wall

And if you’re heading along, why not share your photos from the day on Instagram using the hashtag #nickjradventure to be in with the chance of winning one of 10 PAW Patroller toys that are up for grabs.