Join Phil Cunningham and friends for Christmas

IT wouldn’t be Christmas at the Queen’s Hall without it.

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook returns to the Clerk Street venue Friday 21 and Saturday 22 December.

Having become an essential part of people’s festive season over the past 12 years and the perfect anecdote to brighten those winter nights and get everyone in the mood for a wonderful festive period, the Christmas Songbook is an unmissable night of heart-warming entertainment from some of Scotland’s best-known and best-loved musicians.

Bursting with jovial anecdotes, an unfaltering mix of modern and traditional music alongside exquisite musicianship, the Christmas Songbook is undoubtedly the perfect way for the whole family to get into the festive spirit this Christmas.

Cunningham will be joined by some of the finest musicians on the Scottish folk scene including Eddi Reader, Karen Matheson, John McCusker, Kris Drever, Ian Carr and Kevin McGuire along with a special guest Brass Band.

Best known as a superb and innovative instrumentalist, Cunningham continues to enjoy an illustrious career having played with Silly Wizard and Relativity and still as witty musical partner of the great Shetland fiddler, Aly Bain.

Also widely recognised from his television and radio presenting, Cunningham has been involved in some of the seminal programmes that have enabled Scottish music to walk tall, he is well known as a true ambassador for traditional music.

A humourist and entertainer, his breezy banter can have a 2000-seat hall enraptured and laughing in hysterics.

He often keeps high company and no less is true for this year’s special Christmas gathering.

A powerful mix of lead vocalists include Karen Matheson who is recognized the world over as the haunting lead vocalist of Celtic supergroup, Capercaillie and has been described on a number of occasion as one of the finest Gaelic singers on the Scottish music scene.

Also joining Phil is multi-instrumentalist, John McCusker who has worked with artists as diverse as Mark Knopfler, Paul Weller, Teenage Fanclub and Billy Connolly.

Phil Cunningham, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, 21 &22 December, 7.30pm, £19-£24, 0131-668 2019