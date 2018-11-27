Join Poggle and Vince to explore the forest

AWARD-WINNING children’s show Poggle comes to The Studio on Potterrow for Christmas.

Described as a funny, intimate and delightful dance theatre piece which takes young children on a visual and musical journey of discovery, it features rhythmical text and a colourful interactive set.

The lively performance from Barrowland Ballet envelopes children in an imaginatively changing world.

They can enjoy the visual and physical energy of the show, identify with the emotions of the characters and even explore the woodland inspired set at the end.

This sensory, participatory performance, specially created for children aged six months to five years, is based on Barrowland Ballet Artistic Director Natasha Gilmore’s personal experiences with her own children, looking at what they find humorous and how they respond to the changing world around them.

Poggle is the story of Vince. He wants to explore the forest, but is too scared to go on his own until he meets Poggle.

Poggle is a friendly creature, who takes him on an adventure where he discovers the forest and the magical musical tree.

With live music, clapping rhythms and bubble popping throughout, children will become absorbed in Poggle’s world, gaining a sense of joy and wonder.

At the end, children are encouraged to play, interact with the performers as well as the set.

Following a sell-out run in Shanghai, the show arrives at The Studio for Christmas.

Natasha Gilmore, artistic director of Barrowland Ballet says, “Poggle was inspired by my young children as I watched the way they explored and played in the world around them.

“The joy of discovery and accomplishment when obstacles overcome and the wonderment children find in the simplest things.”

Poggle, The Studio, Potterrow, 12-24 December (not 17 or 23), 10.30am & 1.30pm, £10, 0131-529 6000