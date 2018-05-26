Juan brings taste of Chile to Hanover St

CHILEAN flavours and fine wines, that the promise from former Gleneagles’ restaurant manager Juan Jose Castillo Castro as he prepares to open the newest addition to the Capital’s thriving restaurant scene, 83 Hanover Street.

Serving contemporary food, the restaurant is the first dining project from Juan and his partner Vanessa Alfano, who are set to bring a unique culinary blend to the city.

When it opens next month, 83 Hanover Street will offer a modern menu of small plates showcasing Scottish ingredients prepared simply and playing tribute to Juan’s multicultural upbringing with influences of Chilean and Swedish cuisine.

Other dishes on the menu will include Sopaipillas, a Chilean pumpkin bread, quinoa salads and Juan’s mother’s empanadas, which will be introduced by her and the chefs when she visits this summer.

Specials will be added regularly offering the freshest local produce available that week.

The food will be accompanied by a selection of wines with traditional cellar practices, as well as some natural ones, from Europe and South America.

All have been carefully chosen by Peter Brodie (former restaurant manager at Timberyard) and will be available by the glass and carafe.

Juan, who is also the owner of the 99 Hanover Street bar reveals his new venture will seat 50 with a bar as its focal point, presenting the opportunity for counter top dining.