Julian Clary brings his innuendo laden show to Queen’s Hall

CAMP comic Julian Clary is bringing his new tour, Born To Mince, to the Queen’s Hall this April.

In this outrageous new show, that he was going to call Bed Knobs and Knee Pads but was advised might not sell too well in Harrogate, the “renowned homosexual” [his words] will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment.

He says, “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am. It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo. Let me at them.”

During the show Clary will murder some well-known songs, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

You know the kind of thing.

Born To Mince, Queen’s Hall, 10 April, £27, www.thequeenshall.net