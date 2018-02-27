Jurassic Park set to roar into Usher Hall

HARD to believe, but it’s now a quarter of a century since Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park left cinema-goers awestruck as once again dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

A special screening, complete with live symphony orchestra, will mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic film at the Usher Hall later this year - tickets are on sale from 10am today.

The story for those yet to see the movie finds renowned palaeontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) as part of an exclusive group invited to the island for a sneak preview of the park’s wonders.

When things go terribly wrong, they must fight for their lives against unimaginable dangers in a desperate attempt to escape from a world gone mad... a world in which dinosaurs once again rule.

Now audiences can experience this ground-breaking film as never before, projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ magnificent score live to picture.

One of the standout films of the 1990s, Jurassic Park will be soundtracked live by the stunning Czech National Symphony Orchestra (SCNO) at the Usher Hall, one of the UK’s top concert halls and one of only two Scottish venues on the tour.

The Jurassic Park concert will see the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jessica Cottis.

Also celebrating its 25th birthday in 2018, the CNSO has gained a position among both Czech and Europe’s top symphonic ensembles.

Renowned for its versatility, the orchestra presents annually a broad program ranging from classical music concerts through contemporary genre, film scores, jazz, or musicals.

Jurassic Park (PG) 25th Anniversary Tour with Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday 15 September, £27.50-£49.50, 0131-228 1155