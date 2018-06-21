Kaiser Chiefs and friends play in park

Have your say

DALKEITH Country Park is the place to be this weekend if you are a music lover.

On 24 June, the Sunday Sessions bring a host of top names acts to the venue for a one-day music festival.

Headlining the day will be indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, supported on the main stage by a first-class roster including one-time Libertine Peter Doherty, the iconic Happy Mondays, American hip-hop band The Sugar Hill Gang, best known fro their 1979 hit Rapper’s Delight and Alan McGee’s Sunday Session Opening Party.

On the Sessions Stage, meanwhile, catch bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order Peter Hook (and the Light), British Sea Power, The Lorelei, Patersani, The Mechanical Alarms and Tamzene entertain.

Finally, The WareHouse welcomes Seb Fontaine, Brandon Block and more acts yet to be announced.

Organisers promise that Sunday Sessions will be a fun packed day aimed at the whole family, with entertainment for everyone.

Children can enjoy “tons of free stuff“ to keep them occupied, including circus workshops with the Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a funfair and a selection of children’s entertainers.

For adults there’s a chance to posh the occasion up by indulging yourself with a VIP experience.

VIP tickets allow access to the VIP enclosure, where you can sit back and relax in the comfy chill out zone or enjoy the outdoor seating area.

The VIP enclosure includes a full bar serving quality brands and cocktails plus of course the all-important VIP luxury loos - essential at any festival. VIP tickets also include entry to the festival, complimentary meal and drink.

HOW TO GET THERE

To get to Dalkeith Country Park by car, take the exit for Dalkeith from the Sheriffhall Roundabout on to Old Dalkeith Road. Turn left into King’s Gate and follow follow signs to Restoration Yard and Fort Douglas.

Lothian bus routes 3, 33, 49 will also take you, alight South Street and it’s a five minute walk up the High Street to the Park.

Alternatively, Happy Bus will be operating an Edinburgh Shuttle service, departing from Waterloo Place between 10.30am and 3pm and returning between 9pm and 11.30pm.

Advance tickets for the Shuttle are £7 return from /www.happybus.co.uk or onboard at £10 return and £5 single.

Sunday Sessions, Dalkeith Country Park, Sunday 24 June, Tickets priced from £35-£50 are available from www.scotland.sundaysessions.net/tickets/