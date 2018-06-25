Kaiser Chiefs, Happy Mondays and Sugar Hill Gang rock Dalkeith

Have your say

indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs were the headline act as Dalkeith Country Park played host to music festival Sunday Sessions.

The award-winning band were supported on the main stage by a first-class roster including one-time Libertine Pete Doherty, Happy Mondays, and iconic American hip-hop pioneers The Sugar Hill Gang, best known fro their 1979 hit Rapper’s Delight and Alan McGee’s Sunday Session Opening Party.

Pete Doherty. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Also playing at yesterday’s festival were bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook, British Sea Power and The Lorelei, Patersani, The Mechanical Alarms and Tamzene.

Tickets for the sell-out festival were priced at £45 and £55.

It was billed as a festival for all the family and there was plenty of children’s entertainment on offer, including circus workshops, face painting, crafts and a funfair.

And Dalkeith Country Park was also the setting for another family-friendly music festival on Saturday.

Picture: Ian Georgeson

It was a chance for fans of 80s music to indulge in some nostalgia and relive their youth by listening to Marc Almond, Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley and Go West.

Other performers at the Let’s Rock retro festival included Heaven 17, ABC, Altered Images and Midge Ure.

Let’s Rock has been staging festivals offering a retro blast from the 1980s since 2009 at venues across England.

This weekend’s event at Dalkeith was their first in Scotland.

Altered Images singer Claire Grogan said: “It’s always really nice for me to be back home and have family and friends in the audience.

“I’m always more nervous playing Scotland as I don’t want to let the home side down.”

Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie. Picture: Ian Georgeson