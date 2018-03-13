Kid friendly festival has playground and fun for all

FAMILIES and music festivals don’t always go together but the first ever Scotfest at Ingliston Royal Highland Centre on 6 and 7 July hopes to change that.

The eighties and nineties nostalgia fest, which boasts a line up that includes Boyzone, The Jacksons, B*witched, 5ive, Five Star, Liberty X, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, East 17 and S Club 3 is making sure the young uns are catered for.

Organiser Mark Bennett explains, “Scotfest is the only festival to have a designated primary school ‘fun’ area completely free of charge to all primary school children.

“It’s got an inflatable village with helter skelters, slides, obstacle courses, and bouncy castles.

“There is also a very large fenced area to keep the kids in and you can sit down and have a picnic with your children as well as enjoy food, coffee and tea from local suppliers.”

The two day festival with a capacity of 35,000 a day also has a separate camping zone for adults with children as well as boasting a craft tent offering all sorts of activities for children.

Bennett continues, “There will be lots of chances for your kids to make things.

“If you want an hour or two without your kids at the festival, you can drop them off in our child crèche for a small fee with registered child minders while you enjoy our retail areas and music.

“There is no other festival on Scotland that has this facility.

Children under five go free at the fest with child tickets available for 5-12 year olds from £24 and adult tickets are available from £48.

Family tickets (two adults and three kids)start at £150. Camping starts at an extra £10 with other options available.

For more info and to book tickets go to Scotfestuk.com