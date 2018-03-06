Kidocracy discovers if kids could rule an island?

FORMER solicitor Keith Farnan swapped his legal life for that of a stand-up and never looked back.

With a natural ability to delve into themes other comics shy away from, he has become one of the best investigative comedians around, however, it’s a show of a very different kind that brings to The Stand this weekend.

Kidocracy, an interactive theatre show for children aged 6+, finds him appearing as his alter ego, Brehon, an ancient Irish know-it-all.

The show begins with the children in the audience learning they are being given an island to rule.

In just under an hour, they must elect leaders, write anthems, come up with rules and deal with all sorts of crises, because running the world isn’t just all fun, fun, fun, there’s stuff to be done as well.

Having appeared on Michael Mcintyre’s Roadshow, Farnan has just topped an great 18 months with an stint at Just For Laughs.

Keith Farnan: Kidocracy, The Stand Comedy Club, York Place, Saturday 10 March, 2pm, £5, 0131-5587272

A DAY later, Big Fish Little Fish, the award-winning family fun for the post-rave generation of parents celebrates it’s second birthday at La Belle Angele, on Sunday at 2pm.

DJ Kid returns to play a set of old skool and D’n’B belters at the family friendly event which boasts a play area with tents and tunnels, giant colouring-in mural, babies only safe space with soft mats, cushions and ball-pool, glowsticks, transfer tattoos and bubble machine for the kids.

There’s also a bar and craft area with themed crafts for the adults.

Big Fish Little Fish 2nd Birthday, La Belle Angele, Hastie’s Close, Sunday 11 March, 2pm, £6.67-£8.80, www.eventbrite.co.uk