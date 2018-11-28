Kinky Boots strut into Edinburgh Playhouse

EVERYBODY’S going for those Kinky Boots, Kinky Boots... no not the novelty Christmas single from Patrick Macnee and Honor Blackman of the cult 60s TV series The Avengers.

This festive season the kinky boots in question can be found at The Playhouse where the smash-hit Broadway and West End musical by Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper struts on to the stage later this month for a four week season.

Kinky Boots, the winner of every major Best Musical award, is currently strutting its way around the UK on its first ever UK tour and will arrive at the Edinburgh Playhouse from Monday 10 December 2018 – Saturday 5 January 2019.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Fierstein and songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships and the belief you can change the world when you change your mind.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Callum Francis, who recently starred as Lola in the Australian Tour of Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2017 Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Musical also appeared in the Original London Production at the Adelphi Theatre.

At The Playhouse he will play Lola until 15 December 2018, before heading off to make his Broadway debut as Lola.

Francis will be replaced by Kayi Ushe will play the role from 17 December to the end of the run.

Ushe has starred in multiple West End theatre productions including Motown the Musical, The Book of Mormon and Crazy for You .

Paula Lane, best known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, will play Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson will play Charlie.

With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots is the winner of every major Best Musical award including three Olivier Awards, three WhatsOnStage Awards as well as six Broadway Tony Awards.

Kinky Boots, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, 10 December–5 January 2019, various times, £19.50-£70, 0844-871 3014