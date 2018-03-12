KT Tunstall to be first woman to lead Tartan Day parade through New York

SCOTTISH singer KT Tunstall is to become the first woman to lead the annual Tartan Day parade through New York.

The Brit Awards winner has been unveiled as the Grand Marshal when the event is held for the 20th time next month.

Edinburgh-born Tunstall will follow in the footsteps of the likes of big-name actors like Sir Sean Connery, Alan Cumming, Brian Cox, Kevin McKidd and Sam Heughan, who have all previously had the honour.

More than 30,000 spectators turned out for lats year’s parade, which traditionally starts at 44th Street, and heads of Sixth Avenue to 55th Street.

Instigated in 1999, the annual celebration of Scottish pride and heritage grew to become a week-long series of events staged across the United States.

Tunstall, who was brought up in St Andrews, had played in a number of indie and folk bands before finding fame as a solo artist in 2004 after an appearance on the TV show “Later...with Jools Holland.”

Tunstall, who will lead the paade on 7 April, said: “I’m delighted to participate in this twenty-year tradition and very proud to be the first female solo Grand Marshal.

“It is especially meaningful to step into this role with the movement for gender equality picking up great speed all over the world.

“I’m always happy to celebrate my roots as a Scottish musician, and I’ve never felt more empowered in my own career than I do now, it’s an exciting time.”