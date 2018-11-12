Kylie Minogue 2019 UK tour: full list of venues and ticket information

Kylie Minogue has announced seven headline shows in the UK next summer - with more dates expected to be added to the tour soon.

The Australian pop superstar will play two nights at London’s Hampton Court Palace before visiting Blenheim Palace, Cornwall, Manchester, Edinburgh and Scarborough.

What will she sing?

Minogue is expected to perform a career-spanning set featuring many of her biggest hits, such as Better The Devil You Know, I Should Be So Lucky, Hand On Your Heart and Can't Get You Out Of My Head.

The 50 year old chart sensation will also throw in a selection of tracks from her pop and country-infused album Golden, which was released earlier this year.

What are Kylie's UK dates?

20 Jun: Hampton Court Palace, London

21 Jun: Hampton Court Palace, London

23 Jun: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

2 Jul: Eden Project, St. Austell

11 Jul: Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

14 Jul: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

1 Aug: Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Kylie's UK shows go sale from 9am on Friday 16 November and can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website.