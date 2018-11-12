Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle 2019: remembering the last time the singer performed in the city

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue is to headline the 2019 Castle Concert series in Edinburgh as part of her seven date summer tour.

The Edinburgh Castle show is the only Scottish date the singer will perform and marks her first concert in the capital in almost three decades.

Kylie will perform at Edinburgh Castle's world famous Esplanade on Sunday 14 July 2019

A long-awaited return

The international pop star will headline the Castle's world famous Esplanade on Sunday 14 July next year, marking her first full concert in Edinburgh since 1991 when she performed at The Playhouse.

Kylie has returned to the city since then, but only for a one-off performance in 2003 at the MTV Europe Awards, where she sang 'Slow' at the specially constructed arena at Ocean Terminal in Leith.

The news she is to make a return next year is a huge coupe for the city and is sure to delight her wealth of Scottish fans.

Kylie's last full concert in Edinburgh was in 1991 when she performed at The Playhouse

Announcing the news, Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts, said: "We are delighted to have Kylie play Edinburgh Castle.

"Without doubt, she is a true global superstar and the voice of a generation.

"The atmosphere on the night will be truly electrifying."

New music success

The long-awaited tour announcement comes following the release of her 14th studio album 'Golden' earlier this year, which debuted at number one in the UK albums chart.

The album has a distinct country and western feel, having been largely recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, blended with Kylie's familiar dance-pop sound that fans know and love.

Golden debuted at number one in the UK albums chart - Minogue's sixth number one album to date - and has spent an impressive twenty weeks in the chart, making it the best-selling 2018 release by an international female artist.

The Golden era of Kylie

Kylie's recent Golden UK Arena Tour was met with widespread critical acclaim, featuring performances of hits both new and old from the popular Princess of Pop.

While she may be best known for her catchy pop tunes, the singer was inspired to introduce some Country music sounds into her latest release, offering fans a taste of something a little different to her existing catalogue.

The success of the release proves the singer is still an artist to be reckoned with in the industry and while she may have turned 50 this year, Minogue is showing no signs of slowing down.

Speaking of her 14th album, she said: "I had this line that I wanted to use: 'We're not young, we're not old, we're golden', because I'm asked so often about being my age in this industry.

"And I get it, I get the interest, but I don't know to answer it. And that line, for my personal satisfaction, says it as succinctly as possible.

"We can't be anyone else, we can't be younger or older than we are, we can only be ourselves.

"We're golden. And the title, Golden, reflects all of this.

“I liked the idea of everyone being golden, shining in their own way. The sun shines in daylight, the moon shines in darkness.

"Wherever we are in life, we are still golden.”