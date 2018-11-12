Kylie Minogue at Edinburgh Castle 2019: what could be on the set list?

Have your say

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue has announced a headline performance at the 2019 Castle Concert series in Edinburgh - her only Scottish date on the summer tour.

The Australian-born singer is to play her first Capital concert in almost three decades on the Castle's world famous Esplanade on Sunday 14 July.

Kylie will perform at Edinburgh Castle on Sunday 14 July 2019

A summer concert series

The all-seated concert is one of seven dates Minogue will perform during the summer of 2019 and marks a major coup for the capital.

Announcing the news, Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concerts, said: "We are delighted to have Kylie play Edinburgh Castle.

"Without doubt, she is a true global superstar and the voice of a generation.

"The atmosphere on the night will be truly electrifying."

The singer will also perform in London, Oxfordshire, Cornwall, Manchester and Scarborough as part of the summer tour.

What will the setlist be?

Kylie recently toured the UK as part of her 'Golden' arena tour, following the release of her 14th studio album which debuted at number one in the UK albums chart - her sixth number one album to date.

The album spawned the singles Stop Me From Falling and Dancing, and has spent 20 weeks in the UK albums chart, making it the best-selling 2018 release by an international female artist.

Hits from her latest release are sure to make the setlist, alongside a string of tracks that launched the singer to stardom, including I Should Be So Lucky, Never Too Late and Hand On Your Heart.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager at Edinburgh Castle, commented: "Kylie Minogue's famous pop songs are sure to appeal to a wide audience and we look forward to hosting her when Edinburgh Castle once again transforms into the city's premier entertainment venue, with its stunning stage and unrivalled backdrop."

A recent setlist from Kylie Minogue

- Golden

- Better the Devil You Know

- In Your Eyes

- A Lifetime to Repair

- Blue Velvet

- Confide in Me

- Where the Wild Roses Grow

- Shelby '68

- Wow

- Can't Get You Out of My Head

- Slow

- Kids

- The One

- Stop Me From Falling

- Wouldn't Change a Thing

- I'll Still Be Loving You

- Especially for You

- Lost Without You

- All the Lovers

- New York City / Raining Glitter / On a Night Like This

- The Loco-Motion

- Spinning Around

Encore:

- Love at First Sight

- Dancing

- Timebomb

How to get tickets

Tickets for Kylie's Castle Concert go on sale on Friday 16 November at 9am.

Tickets are priced from £50 - £75, plus booking free, and are available to purchase from ticketmaster.com or by calling 0844 844 0444.

Tickets are not available directly from Edinburgh Castle.